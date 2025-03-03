Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Between pipes versus Isles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Shesterkin will tend the twine at home against the Islanders on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin may be hard-pressed to reach the 30-win mark at this point considering he has managed just 20 victories in his 43 appearances this year. At this point, the 29-year-old Russian is sporting a career-worst 2.93 GAA and .904 save percentage -- though those are still decent ratios compared to the rest of the league.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
