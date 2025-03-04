Igor Shesterkin News: Blanks Isles for fourth shutout

Shesterkin made 21 saves in Monday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

After watching Jonathan Quick blank the Predators on Sunday, Shesterkin decided not to get upstaged. It's the fourth shutout of the season for the 29-year-old netminder and the 19th of his career. Shesterkin seems to have found a groove since a shaky first outing coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Over his last four starts, he's gone 3-1-0 with a 1.77 GAA and a .939 save percentage.