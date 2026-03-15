Igor Shesterkin News: Brilliant in Saturday's win
Shesterkin made 46 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
The 46 stops were a season high for Shesterkin, topping the 42 he made in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche back on Dec. 6. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss since returning after the Olympic break from a lower-body injury, going 5-0-2 during that stretch with a 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage -- including wins in his last four outings.
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