Shesterkin stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Rangers made life easy on Shesterkin, tallying 54 seconds into the game and going on to score four goals in first 11 minutes. It was the third straight victory and second consecutive on the road for the netminder, who's repelled 84 of 87 shots during the three-game run.