Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Cruises to win over Capitals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Shesterkin stopped 20 of 21 shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.

Shesterkin picked up his third win in four outings, and he didn't have to do a lot for this one. The Rangers' five-goal second period was the difference, allowing Shesterkin to cruise to the victory. He's up to 25-17-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 49 starts this season. While the Rangers are not in the playoff picture, Shesterkin seems likely to get a decent share of the starts to close out the season, as the team doesn't have a back-to-back left on the schedule.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
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