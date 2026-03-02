Igor Shesterkin News: Drawing start against Columbus
Shesterkin was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Blue Jackets.
Shesterkin will draw a third consecutive start following the Olympic break. Across his previous two outings -- both of which went to overtime -- he went 1-0-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .912 save percentage. He made a road start against Columbus on Nov. 15, turning aside 26 of 27 shots (.963 save percentage) in a 2-1 overtime victory.
