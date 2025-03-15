Igor Shesterkin News: Earns fifth shutout of season

Shesterkin posted a 21-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Shesterkin is now alone in second place in the NHL with five shutouts this season, two of which he's earned since the start of March. He's 3-1-2 with 11 goals allowed over six outings this month, which makes it one of his best stretches of the season despite lacking the wins to match the performance. Overall, Shesterkin is at a 23-22-4 record with a 2.79 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 49 starts. The ratios are the worst of his career, and he's at risk of missing the 30-win mark for the first time since 2020-21, though he should see a heavy workload as long as the Rangers are battling for a playoff spot. He'll likely get Sunday off though, as the Rangers are set to complete their back-to-back set with a home game versus the Oilers, which will likely be a start for Jonathan Quick.