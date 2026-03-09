Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Exits ice first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Shesterkin was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus the Flyers.

Shesterkin is undefeated in regulation over his last four outings, going 2-0-2 wth a 2.91 GAA. Despite the Rangers being a long shot to make the postseason, the 30-year-old backstop figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload for New York ahead of Jonathan Quick.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
