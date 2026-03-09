Igor Shesterkin News: Exits ice first
Shesterkin was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus the Flyers.
Shesterkin is undefeated in regulation over his last four outings, going 2-0-2 wth a 2.91 GAA. Despite the Rangers being a long shot to make the postseason, the 30-year-old backstop figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload for New York ahead of Jonathan Quick.
