Igor Shesterkin News: Facing Blue Jackets

Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, indicating he will defend the visiting crease in Columbus on Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin picked up the win in Minnesota on Thursday, turning aside 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. He is 22-22-4 with four shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 48 outings in 2024-25. The Blue Jackets are seventh in NHL scoring this season, generating 3.28 goals per game.