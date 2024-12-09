Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Facing Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Shesterkin (personal) will patrol the home crease against the Blackhawks on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin missed Sunday's 7-5 loss to Seattle to be with his wife for the birth of their child. The 28-year-old Shesterkin has a 9-9-1 record with one shutout, a 2.99 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Chicago sits 31st in the league with 2.41 goals per game in 2024-25.

