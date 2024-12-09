Igor Shesterkin News: Facing Chicago

Shesterkin (personal) will patrol the home crease against the Blackhawks on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin missed Sunday's 7-5 loss to Seattle to be with his wife for the birth of their child. The 28-year-old Shesterkin has a 9-9-1 record with one shutout, a 2.99 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Chicago sits 31st in the league with 2.41 goals per game in 2024-25.