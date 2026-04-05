Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Facing divisional foe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Shesterkin will be between the home pipes Sunday versus Washington, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday, but he won back-to-back starts prior to that. The Russian netminder is 24-17-6 with a 2.53 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 48 outings this season. Both teams are on the second half of a back-to-back Sunday -- the Capitals are coming off a 6-2 win over the Sabres, while the Rangers defeated the Red Wings by a 4-1 score.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
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