Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Facing divisional foe Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Shesterkin will be in goal at home against the Devils on Tuesday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Shesterkin snapped his four-game losing streak against the Panthers on Sunday, turning aside 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win. The Russian netminder has yet to face the Devils this season, but he's fared pretty well against them throughout his career, going 11-7-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 21 regular-season games.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
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