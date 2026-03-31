Igor Shesterkin News: Facing divisional foe Tuesday
Shesterkin will be in goal at home against the Devils on Tuesday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Shesterkin snapped his four-game losing streak against the Panthers on Sunday, turning aside 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win. The Russian netminder has yet to face the Devils this season, but he's fared pretty well against them throughout his career, going 11-7-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 21 regular-season games.
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