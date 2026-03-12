Igor Shesterkin News: Facing Jets
Shesterkin will defend the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin is on a two-game winning streak, giving up four goals on 66 shots in victories over Toronto and Philadelphia. Overall. the 30-year-old netminder is 20-12-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 39 contests this season. The Jets are tied for 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.83 goals per game.
