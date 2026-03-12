Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Facing Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Shesterkin will defend the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin is on a two-game winning streak, giving up four goals on 66 shots in victories over Toronto and Philadelphia. Overall. the 30-year-old netminder is 20-12-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 39 contests this season. The Jets are tied for 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.83 goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago