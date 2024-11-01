Igor Shesterkin News: Facing Senators

Shesterkin will be between the home pipes versus Ottawa on Friday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Shesterkin is 4-2-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .923 save percentage, but he has been a bit spotty in his last two starts, giving up seven goals on 74 shots in losses to Florida and Washington. he will try to turn it around against the Senators, who are averaging 4.22 goals per game, third in the NHL.