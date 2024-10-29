Igor Shesterkin News: Facing Washington on Tuesday

Shesterkin will guard the road crease in Tuesday's road matchup with the Capitals, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin will attempt to pick up his fifth victory of the 2024-25 campaign after having a three-game win streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to Florida on Oct. 24. The 28-year-old has garnered a 4-1-1 record, .926 save percentage and 2.16 GAA through six appearances. Washington ranks seventh offensively with 3.71 goals per game across seven outings.