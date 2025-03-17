Igor Shesterkin News: Falls short versus Oilers
Shesterkin stopped 20 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.
Shesterkin started both of the Rangers' games over the weekend, and while he earned a shutout over the Blue Jackets on Saturday, the Oilers proved to be a bigger challenge. A pair of third-period goals, scored by Viktor Arvidsson and Connor McDavid, were the difference. Shesterkin slipped to 23-23-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 50 appearances. Those ratios are better in March -- he's at a 1.99 GAA and .922 save percentage over his last seven games as he tries to keep the Rangers in the playoff race.
