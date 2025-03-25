Igor Shesterkin News: Falls to Kings
Shesterkin stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter.
The Rangers did pretty well to limit the explosiveness of the Kings' offense, but they couldn't counter with enough offense to support Shesterkin. He dropped to 3-5-0 over his starting spree over the last eight games, though he's limited opponents to two or fewer goals five times in that stretch. The 29-year-old is now at 24-26-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 54 starts. The Rangers have a back-to-back up next, with games in Anaheim on Friday and in San Jose on Saturday, so look for Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick to split those starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now