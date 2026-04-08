Igor Shesterkin News: Falls to Sabres

Shesterkin stopped 22 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Shesterkin had a 3-2 lead to protect after the second period, but the Rangers got caved in during the third. They managed just one shot on goal, and Shesterkin couldn't hold the fort, giving up goals to Alex Tuch and Jason Zucker in a span of 1:23 to flip the game around. Shesterkin is down to 25-18-6 with a 2.53 GAA and a .911 save percentage after taking his second loss in his last five outings. With the Rangers eliminated from playoff contention, it's unclear if Shesterkin will maintain a heavy workload in the final week of the season. The team closes out the year on a three-game road trip, beginning Saturday in Dallas.