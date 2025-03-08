Igor Shesterkin News: Falls to Sens in OT

Shesterkin made 33 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

The Rangers were outshot 37-23 but still held a 3-1 lead midway through the third period. Shesterkin couldn't make it hold up. He didn't find loose pucks in his crease on two occasions and witnessed as they were swatted home by an Ottawa player in the final 10 minutes of regulation. Brady Tkachuk took advantage of a brutal Rangers' giveaway early in OT to end the contest. Shesterkin has just one regulation loss in his last six starts, going 3-1-2 over that stretch with a .921 save percentage.