Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: First goalie off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Shesterkin was the first goalie to exit the ice Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Calgary.

Shesterkin hasn't exactly been in stellar form of late, going 2-2-0 in his last four outings, including a pair of contests in which he gave up five goals apiece. Still, the 28-year-old backstop is the unquestioned No. 1 option in the Big Apple. Having said that, the fact that veteran Jonathan Quick is riding back-to-back shutouts could see him steal a few starts away from Shesterkin.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
