Igor Shesterkin News: Gets hook in return to action

Shesterkin gave up five goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Quick late in the first period of Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Sabres.

While Shesterkin didn't do himself any favors by passing up a couple opportunities to freeze pucks, only for Buffalo to score immediately afterward, for the most part his awful line was the result of truly terrible play by his defense. Shesterkin had missed the Rangers' last game before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an upper-body injury, but he at least looked healthy in his return. With Quick needed for heavy relief work Saturday, it's not clear which netminder will be between the pipes for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.