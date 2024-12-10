Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Gets little help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Shesterkin made 30 saves in Monday's 2-1 loss to Chicago.

The netminder bailed out the Rangers' struggling defense more than once, but on the game-winner in the second period, Shesterkin inadvertently deflected the puck into his own net after it slipped off Taylor Hall's stick on a 2-on-1 rush. Shesterkin's 2.95 GAA and .910 save percentage on the season aren't up to his usual standards, but with his focus firmly back on the ice after his wife gave birth Sunday and he signed an eight-year contract extension Saturday, a hot streak could be on its way.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now