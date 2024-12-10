Igor Shesterkin News: Gets little help in loss

Shesterkin made 30 saves in Monday's 2-1 loss to Chicago.

The netminder bailed out the Rangers' struggling defense more than once, but on the game-winner in the second period, Shesterkin inadvertently deflected the puck into his own net after it slipped off Taylor Hall's stick on a 2-on-1 rush. Shesterkin's 2.95 GAA and .910 save percentage on the season aren't up to his usual standards, but with his focus firmly back on the ice after his wife gave birth Sunday and he signed an eight-year contract extension Saturday, a hot streak could be on its way.