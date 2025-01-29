Igor Shesterkin News: Gets little help in loss

Shesterkin stopped 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Rangers' skaters had a rough night at both ends of the ice, giving up lots of prime scoring chances while failing to solve Frederik Andersen in the other crease. Shesterkin's January hot streak appears to be over as a result -- he's given up nine goals on 48 shots while losing his last two starts -- but on the month he still boasts a 6-2-1 record in nine outings with a 2.07 GAA and .921 save percentage.