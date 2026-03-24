Igor Shesterkin News: Gets little help in loss
Shesterkin stopped 31 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.
The Rangers' offense simply no-showed this one, as James Reimer only had to face nine shots in the other crease. Shesterkin got stuck with his third straight loss as a result despite a strong performance, and through 10 starts since the Olympic break he's now 5-3-2 with a 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage.
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