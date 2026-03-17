Igor Shesterkin News: Gets little help in Monday's loss
Shesterkin stopped 22 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings, with Los Angeles' final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The star netminder made some big saves to keep the game close, but two goals in a 28-second span during the second period -- one on a delayed penalty that gave the Kings an extra attacker, the other on an actual power play -- sealed the deal for the visitors. It was Shesterkin's first regulation loss since the Olympic break, and over his last eight starts, he's gone 5-1-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .913 save percentage.
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