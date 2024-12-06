Igor Shesterkin News: Gets massive contract extension

Shesterkin signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Rangers on Friday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Shesterkin will complete the final season of his four-year, $22.67 million contract before his new deal will start in 2025-26. The 28-year-old won the Vezina Trophy in 2021-22, posting a 36-13-4 record, 2.07 GAA and .935 save percentage across 53 regular-season appearances. Although he fell short of being a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2022-23 or 2023-24, he was still among the league's top goaltenders in each of those campaigns. Shesterkin has been a mixed bag in 2024-25, starting the campaign with a 6-2-1 record, 2.22 GAA and .933 save percentage over his opening nine outings but following that with a 2-7-0 record, 3.93 GAA and .882 save percentage across his last nine appearances. Getting these contract negotiations behind him might help break Shesterkin out of his recent funk.