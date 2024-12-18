Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Gets no help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Shesterkin made 30 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Predators.

It was a fairly embarrassing team-wide effort from the Rangers against the team with the fewest wins in the NHL, and Shesterkin was the only reason the final score was as close as it was. The 28-year-old goalie is a stunning 2-8-0 over his last 10 starts with a 3.35 GAA and .904 save percentage, and while there could be sweeping changes coming to New York's roster, Shesterkin is locked in as the No. 1 option in the crease.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
