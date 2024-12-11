Igor Shesterkin News: Grabs win Wednesday

Shesterkin stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Shesterkin was working with thin margins for most of the game, but he was able to get the job done. The Sabres' two goals came over the last five minutes. Shesterkin has just two wins over his last eight outings, but he's allowed exactly two goals in four of his last five starts. He's now at a 10-10-1 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 21 starts. The Rangers are back in action at home Saturday against the Kings before heading to St. Louis on Sunday for the second half of a back-to-back set.