Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Guarding goal in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Shesterkin will be in net for Tuesday's road matchup against the Canucks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

After allowing 10 combined goals in back-to-back losses, Shesterkin rebounded by making 25 saves on 27 shots in a 3-2 win over San Jose on Thursday. The Russian netminder is up to a 7-4-1 record, .914 save percentage and 2.78 GAA through 12 outings. The Canucks have generated 54 goals through 17 games.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
