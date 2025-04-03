Igor Shesterkin News: Hangs on for OT win

Shesterkin stopped 20 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

The teams traded goals through the first 40-plus minutes, with Marco Rossi taking advantage of a Rangers turnover just 22 seconds into the third period to tie the game at 4-4, but Shesterkin stood tall the rest of the way and got rewarded when Artemi Panarin found Vincent Trocheck for the OT winner. Shesterkin has only two wins in his last seven starts, going 2-4-1 with a 3.35 GAA and .893 save percentage, and he may need to turn things around if the Rangers are going to make the playoffs -- they're currently tied with the Canadiens at 79 points for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but Montreal has a game in hand.