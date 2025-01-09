Igor Shesterkin News: In goal Thursday
Shesterkin (upper body) will get the starting nod at home against New Jersey on Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin will return to action following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old center was bogged down in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 4.60 GAA and .843 save percentage. With Shesterkin coming off IR, fantasy players can expect Louis Domingue to be reassigned to the minors shortly.
