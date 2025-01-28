Igor Shesterkin News: In goal Tuesday
Shesterkin will get the starting nod at home versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with Colorado on Sunday in which he gave up five goals on 22 shots (.773 save percentage). The 29-year-old backstop may have avoided facing Mikko Rantanen in that outing but will now have to face the offensive dynamo following his trade to Carolina.
