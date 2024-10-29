Igor Shesterkin News: Kept busy in loss

Shesterkin stopped 41 of 45 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Capitals had three goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. Shesterkin settled in after that, but the one-way traffic at the Rangers' zone hindered the comeback effort. The 28-year-old has taken consecutive losses for the first time this season, and this was just the second time he allowed more than three goals. He's now 4-2-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .923 save percentage over seven starts. The Rangers return home for the next three games, beginning with Friday's matchup against the Senators.