Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Laser sharp in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Shesterkin made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Shesterkin was especially sharp in overtime with five great saves to force the shootout. "It's comforting (to have Shesterkin), I'm not going to lie," New York coach Mike Sullivan told NHL.com. "I think he's the best goalie in the game. Just his compete level, he's an elite player. So, it's comforting to have him between the pipes." Shesterkin missed 13 games prior to the Olympic break with a lower-body injury, and the extra rest during the break clearly has the netminder dialed in. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Rangers, who sit last in the East, 18 points out of a Wild Card spot. They are tied for 30th in the NHL. Shesterkin will deliver solid results for fantasy managers, even with the Rangers going nowhere this season.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
