Igor Shesterkin News: Let down by offense Tuesday

Shesterkin made 33 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

The Rangers' offense no-showed this one, eventually getting outshot 35-13 on the night, and Shesterkin did well just to keep things close. He's been brilliant in March, posting a 2.01 GAA and .926 save percentage with two shutouts through eight outings, but New York's lack of consistent offense has left him stuck with a 3-3-2 record on the month.