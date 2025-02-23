Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Looking to bounce back Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Shesterkin will guard the road net Sunday against the Penguins, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin got the start Saturday against Buffalo but was pulled in the first period after allowing five goals on 16 shots. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back against a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 2.86 goals per game. Overall, Shesterkin is 18-20-2 with a .903 save percentage and 2.98 GAA this season.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
