Igor Shesterkin News: Plenty of support in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Shesterkin turned aside 32 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

The Rangers actually got out-shot 34-27 on the night, including 13-3 in the third period, but the outcome was never in doubt thanks in large part to Shesterkin. The veteran netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss since returning after the Olympic break from a lower-body injury, going 3-0-2 in five starts with a 2.73 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
