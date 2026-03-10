Igor Shesterkin News: Plenty of support in Monday's win
Shesterkin turned aside 32 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
The Rangers actually got out-shot 34-27 on the night, including 13-3 in the third period, but the outcome was never in doubt thanks in large part to Shesterkin. The veteran netminder hasn't taken a regulation loss since returning after the Olympic break from a lower-body injury, going 3-0-2 in five starts with a 2.73 GAA and .908 save percentage.
