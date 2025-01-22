Igor Shesterkin News: Posts second straight shutout

Shesterkin posted a 20-save shutout in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

The star goaltender notched another impressive performance between the pipes and recorded a second consecutive shutout. With this performance, Shesterkin extended his shutout streak to 164:03, the second longest of his career behind the 166:30 he had last season from March 4 to March 14, 2024. He'll aim to establish a new personal record in his next appearance, presumably when the Rangers take on the Flyers on Thursday.