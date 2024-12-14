Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Pulled in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Shesterkin surrendered five goals on 21 shots before being pulled in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Jonathan Quick entered the game in relief at 5:04 of the second period and stopped all 11 shots he faced. Shesterkin has lost seven of his last nine outings during the Rangers' recent struggles. He has a 10-11-1 record with a 3.08 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 22 appearances this season.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
