Igor Shesterkin News: Returns to crease Saturday

Shesterkin (upper body) will guard the road goal versus Buffalo on Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin sat out the Rangers' 4-3 win over Columbus on Feb. 8, but the break for 4 Nations Face-Off gave him plenty of time to recover. He has posted a record of 18-19-2 with three shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 39 appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 11th in the league with 3.13 goals per game in 2024-25.