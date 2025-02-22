Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Returns to crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Shesterkin (upper body) will guard the road goal versus Buffalo on Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin sat out the Rangers' 4-3 win over Columbus on Feb. 8, but the break for 4 Nations Face-Off gave him plenty of time to recover. He has posted a record of 18-19-2 with three shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 39 appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 11th in the league with 3.13 goals per game in 2024-25.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now