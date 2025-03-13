Igor Shesterkin News: Secures overtime win
Shesterkin stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.
Shesterkin let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, but Braden Schneider delivered the game-winning goal in overtime to secure the Rangers' victory. This ended a three-game skid for Shesterkin, who had allowed nine goals on 87 shots while going 0-1-2 in that span. The 29-year-old netminder improved to 22-22-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. The Rangers have a back-to-back up next -- they visit the Blue Jackets on Saturday in a game with massive impacts on the playoff race before hosting the Oilers on Sunday. Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick are likely to split those starts.
