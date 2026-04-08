Igor Shesterkin News: Set to face Buffalo
Shesterkin is expected to start at home against Buffalo on Wednesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.
Shesterkin has a 25-17-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .912 save percentage in 49 outings in 2025-26. He's gone 3-1-0 over his past four appearances while stopping 90 of 96 shots (.938 save percentage). Buffalo is one of the league's top teams with a 47-23-8 record, but the Sabres have been a mixed bag recently with a 3-3-2 record while averaging 2.88 goals per game.
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