Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Set to face Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Shesterkin is expected to start at home against Buffalo on Wednesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Shesterkin has a 25-17-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .912 save percentage in 49 outings in 2025-26. He's gone 3-1-0 over his past four appearances while stopping 90 of 96 shots (.938 save percentage). Buffalo is one of the league's top teams with a 47-23-8 record, but the Sabres have been a mixed bag recently with a 3-3-2 record while averaging 2.88 goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
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