Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Set to face Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Shesterkin is set to start on the road against Dallas on Saturday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Shesterkin has a 25-18-6 record, 2.53 GAA and .911 save percentage in 50 outings in 2025-26. He will attempt to rebound after stopping 22 of 26 shots in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Wednesday. Dallas figures to be another challenging matchup. The Stars have a commanding 47-20-12 record and have won three of their past four (3-1-0). Dallas also ranks ninth in goals per game with 3.32 this season.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
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