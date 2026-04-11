Igor Shesterkin News: Set to face Dallas

Shesterkin is set to start on the road against Dallas on Saturday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Shesterkin has a 25-18-6 record, 2.53 GAA and .911 save percentage in 50 outings in 2025-26. He will attempt to rebound after stopping 22 of 26 shots in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Wednesday. Dallas figures to be another challenging matchup. The Stars have a commanding 47-20-12 record and have won three of their past four (3-1-0). Dallas also ranks ninth in goals per game with 3.32 this season.