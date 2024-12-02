Igor Shesterkin News: Set to face Devils
Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Monday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin has stopped 144 of 157 shots during his four-game losing skid. He has posted a record of 8-8-1 with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 17 appearances this campaign. Shesterkin went 3-0-0 versus the Devils last season, allowing only seven goals on 93 shots. New Jersey sits eighth in the league with 3.48 goals per game in 2024-25.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now