Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Set to miss Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Shesterkin (personal) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Seattle because his wife has gone into labor, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

With Shesterkin and his wife expecting the birth of their child, the Rangers recalled Dylan Garand from AHL Hartford on Sunday. Garland will probably occupy the backup role behind Jonathan Quick versus the Kraken.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
