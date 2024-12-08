Igor Shesterkin News: Set to miss Sunday's game
Shesterkin (personal) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Seattle because his wife has gone into labor, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
With Shesterkin and his wife expecting the birth of their child, the Rangers recalled Dylan Garand from AHL Hartford on Sunday. Garland will probably occupy the backup role behind Jonathan Quick versus the Kraken.
