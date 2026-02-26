Igor Shesterkin News: Set to return Thursday
Shesterkin (lower body) was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll return to action to start at home against the Flyers.
Shesterkin missed the final month before the Olympic break due to his lower-body injury, but he's been cleared to return in the Rangers' first game following the layoff. He made a home start against the Flyers on Dec. 20 and turned aside 28 of 32 shots (.875 save percentage) in a 5-4 overtime victory.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice3 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off24 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2829 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2631 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More