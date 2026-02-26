Igor Shesterkin News: Set to return Thursday

Shesterkin (lower body) was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll return to action to start at home against the Flyers.

Shesterkin missed the final month before the Olympic break due to his lower-body injury, but he's been cleared to return in the Rangers' first game following the layoff. He made a home start against the Flyers on Dec. 20 and turned aside 28 of 32 shots (.875 save percentage) in a 5-4 overtime victory.