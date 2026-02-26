Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Set to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Shesterkin (lower body) was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll return to action to start at home against the Flyers.

Shesterkin missed the final month before the Olympic break due to his lower-body injury, but he's been cleared to return in the Rangers' first game following the layoff. He made a home start against the Flyers on Dec. 20 and turned aside 28 of 32 shots (.875 save percentage) in a 5-4 overtime victory.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
24 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
29 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
31 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago