Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports, indicating he will defend the road net against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Shesterkin is coming off a 37-save performance in Sunday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh. He has a 19-20-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 41 appearances this season. The Islanders rank 26th in the league with 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.

