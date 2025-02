Shesterkin is set to start at home against the Bruins on Wednesday, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Shesterkin has struggled recently, dropping his past three starts while allowing 14 goals on 72 shots (.806 save percentage). He's 17-18-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 37 outings this campaign. Boston ranks 25th in goals per game with 2.76.