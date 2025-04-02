Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Shesterkin is expected to start at home against Minnesota on Wednesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has struggled recently, posting a 1-4-1 record, 3.24 GAA and .900 save percentage across his past six appearances. It's the latest rough stretch in what's been a disappointing campaign overall -- he's 24-26-5 with a 2.84 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 55 outings. The Wild rank 28th with just 2.68 goals per game, so Shesterkin has an opportunity to have a solid night.

