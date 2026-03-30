Igor Shesterkin News: Sharp in Sunday's win
Shesterkin made 26 saves in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.
The veteran netminder nearly came away with his second shutout of the season, but but it slipped away in the final minute of the third period on a fluky play -- Mackie Samoskevich's stick broke on a shot attempt, sending the puck fluttering into the air, and Shesterkin inadvertently tipped it into his own net as he tried to swat it away. He still recorded his first win since March 14 for a Rangers team that was the first one eliminated from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, and through 10 starts this month he's gone 5-4-1 with a 2.92 GAA and .906 save percentage.
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